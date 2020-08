Friday marked the final day of the first full week of padded practice. There were no full pads Friday, but it remained full speed, with a much needed off day on Saturday.

When it comes to the quarterback competition, it took a turn today as Jarrett Stidham took part in throwing drills, but did not take any snaps in 11 vs. 11. According to league sources, Stidham got checked out at the hospital Thursday night for an unconfirmed leg injury--and that report turned into a potential hip injury on Friday afternoon.