Train schedule for 2019 Patriots season released

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — New England Patriots fans looking to avoid sitting in traffic or paying for parking can once again hop on board a train to Gillette Stadium this season.

The MBTA this week released its commuter rail schedule for the 2019 season. Gameday trains pick people up along the Providence line starting at T.F. Green in Warwick and along the Boston line starting at South Station.

Fans walking into Gillette Stadium before a Patriots game. (Miles Montgomery)

Round-trip tickets cost $20 and can be purchased with cash or through the MBTA mobile app. Regular tickets and passes—including weekend passes—are not valid for game or event trains, according to the MBTA.

Here is a look at the game train schedule:

Preseason Week 3 vs. Carolina Panthers: Thursday, Aug. 22

Depart T.F. Green Airport: 4:35 p.m.

Depart Providence: 5 p.m.

Depart South Attleboro: 5:10 p.m.

Depart Attleboro: 5:20 p.m.

Depart Mansfield: 5:30 p.m.

Arrive Foxboro: 6 p.m.

Preseason Week 4 vs. New York Giants: Thursday, Aug. 29

Depart T.F. Green Airport: 4:35 p.m.

Depart Providence: 5 p.m.

Depart South Attleboro: 5:10 p.m.

Depart Attleboro: 5:20 p.m.

Depart Mansfield: 5:30 p.m.

Arrive Foxboro: 6 p.m.

Week 1 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Sunday, Sept. 8

Depart T.F. Green Airport: 5:25 p.m.

Depart Providence: 5:55 p.m.

Depart South Attleboro: 6:05 p.m.

Depart Attleboro: 6:15 p.m.

Depart Mansfield: 6:25 p.m.

Arrive Foxboro: 7 p.m.

Week 3 vs. New York Jets: Sunday, Sept. 22

Depart T.F. Green Airport: 10 a.m.

Depart Providence: 10:30 a.m.

Depart South Attleboro: 10:40 a.m.

Depart Attleboro: 10:50 a.m.

Depart Mansfield: 11 a.m.

Arrive Foxboro: 11:35 a.m.

Week 6 vs. New York Giants: Thursday, Oct. 10

Depart T.F. Green Airport: 4:35 p.m.

Depart Providence: 5 p.m.

Depart South Attleboro: 5:10 p.m.

Depart Attleboro: 5:20 p.m.

Depart Mansfield: 5:30 p.m.

Arrive Foxboro: 6 p.m.

Week 8 vs. Cleveland Browns: Sunday, Oct. 27

Depart T.F. Green Airport: 1:30 p.m.

Depart Providence: 2 p.m.

Depart South Attleboro: 2:10 p.m.

Depart Attleboro: 2:20 p.m.

Depart Mansfield: 2:30 p.m.

Arrive Foxboro: 3:05 p.m.

Week 12 vs. Dallas Cowboys: Sunday, Nov. 24

Depart T.F. Green Airport: 1:30 p.m.

Depart Providence: 2 p.m.

Depart South Attleboro: 2:10 p.m.

Depart Attleboro: 2:20 p.m.

Depart Mansfield: 2:30 p.m.

Arrive Foxboro: 3:05 p.m.

Week 14 vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Sunday, Dec. 8

Depart T.F. Green Airport: 1:30 p.m.

Depart Providence: 2 p.m.

Depart South Attleboro: 2:10 p.m.

Depart Attleboro: 2:20 p.m.

Depart Mansfield: 2:30 p.m.

Arrive Foxboro: 3:05 p.m.

Week 16 vs. Buffalo Bills: Sunday, Dec. 22.

Schedule To Be Determined

Week 17 vs. Miami Dolphins: Sunday, Dec. 29

Depart T.F. Green Airport: 10 a.m.

Depart Providence: 10:30 a.m.

Depart South Attleboro: 10:40 a.m.

Depart Attleboro: 10:50 a.m.

Depart Mansfield: 11 a.m.

Arrive Foxboro: 11:35 a.m.

The MBTA noted that trains don’t depart from Foxboro until 30 minutes after the end of each home game.

The commuter rail also runs to Foxboro Station for concerts and other special events at Gillette Stadium.