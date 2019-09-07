Source: Antonio Brown signing with Patriots

FILE – In this Aug. 20, 2019, file photo, Oakland Raiders’ Antonio Brown walks off the field after NFL football practice in Alameda, Calif. Coach Jon Gruden says star receiver Antonio Brown is back with the team and is expected to play the season opener on Monday, after a run-in with general manager Mike Mayock put him in jeopardy of being suspended. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Antonio Brown and the New England Patriots have reached agreement on a 1-year deal worth up $15 million that includes a $9 million signing bonus, a source tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The news comes just hours after the wide receiver was released by the Oakland Raiders Saturday.

Following the release, his agent Drew Rosenhaus released a statement saying that “we are focused on the future and I will immediately work on signing him to a new team. Antonio is looking forward to a new beginning.”

There’s been no official comment by the New England Patriots organization.