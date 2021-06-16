Son of former Patriot Vince Wilfork arrested for stealing, selling father’s Super Bowl rings

FILE – In this Feb. 1, 2015, file photo, New England Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork (75) celebrates after Malcolm Butler intercepted Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson during the second half of NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game in Glendale, Ariz. Wilfork , who won two Super Bowls with the Patriots, said Thursday, March 5, […]

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (WPRI) — The son of longtime New England Patriots defensive lineman Vince Wilfork was arrested last month after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of property, including two Super Bowl rings, from his father.

D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork was arrested May 22 and charged with theft of property greater than $300,000, according to the Galveston County Daily News.

On May 10, Vince reported he was missing several items of jewelry, including two Super Bowl rings, two AFC championship rings and a college football championship ring he won while playing for the Miami Hurricanes. He also was missing expensive necklaces, bracelets and earrings, according to the complaint.

The rings were found on a sports memorabilia site.

The dealer returned the rings when he found out they were stolen and said he paid $62,000 to D’Aundre not knowing he didn’t have permission to sell them.