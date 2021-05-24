Scituate woman battling breast cancer gets tickets to Brady’s return to Foxboro

Jeanne Cunha is a huge football fan and an even bigger Patriots and Tom Brady fan. So when her son David Anthony surprised her with tickets to the most anticipated regular season game in decades for this October, her reaction was priceless!

Cunha is battling breast cancer for a second time and has been going through chemotherapy since March but still has a terrific attitude. The October 3rd game will take place during breast cancer awareness month.

Anthony, with the help from an anonymous donor was able to get 100-level seats. They plan to have a big tailgate prior to the game.