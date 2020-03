TAMPA, Fla. (WPRI) ─ Tom Brady announced on Tuesday morning that he’s leaving New England. The next question was, “where’s he going?”

According to several reports including ESPN and NFL Network, Brady will sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady will enter his 21st season in the NFL in a new city with a new coach and new teammates.

The Bucs went 7-9 last year with Jameis Winston at Quarterback.