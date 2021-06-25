Patriots writer Evan Lazar joins Morey Hershgordon and the Friday Sports Wrap

EAST PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – CLNS Patriots beat writer Evan Lazar joined Morey Hershgordon and the Friday Sports Wrap to talk all things Pats.

The two touched on a variety of topics including the early impressions of the team after OTAs and minicamp, what to keep an eye out for come training camp, how the addition of pass-catching tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith offsets the lack of top-end talent in the wide receiver room, and who Bill Belichick will start at quarterback in Week 1.

