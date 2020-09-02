Patriots use off day to begin talks on roster cut-downs

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — No practice for the patriots on Wednesday but Bill Belichick and company still hard at work as they use day to begin talks about how they will cut their roster down to 53 players due Saturday at 4 p.m.

“I think there are a few more questions than normal, yes, just because there’s less to evaluate. Do the best we can with the information we have,” Belichick said.

Without a preseason Belichick noted it’s harder to judge certain position battles.

“The return position in particular is a little bit like the running back position,” Belichik said. “It’s really hard to tell how those guys do with the ball in their hands based on the limited amount of live tackling we’ve done as a team,” Belichik said.

When it comes to the quarterback position, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels believes the pats have learned all they need to about cam newton’s ability to use his legs, and break tackles, despite no live game action.

“Cam understands football very well,” McDaniels said. “He can handle a lot of different multiples, which you need to be able to do at that position. He reads coverage well. He puts a lot of time and effort into it.”

And quarterback coach Jedd Fisch saying that he’s moving forward with the impression that Cam is 100 percent like we last saw him in 2018. And that every scheme implemented will fit his skill set.