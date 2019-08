FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Patriots began their two final days of training camp in Foxboro prior to leaving for Nashville for joint practices and preseason game number two against the Tennessee Titans.

The URI football team watching the Patriots practice during training camp Monday.

Hey we know them! @RhodyFootball in the stands at Patriots training camp today! pic.twitter.com/rO5Vzdr9je — Ruthie Polinsky (@ruthiepolinsky) August 12, 2019

The URI football team and head coach Jim Fleming were on hand Monday to watch the Patriots.

The Patriots will hold their final practice of training camp open to the public Tuesday morning. The gates are scheduled to open to the public at 8 a.m.

NEW ENGLAND NATION: Watch Patriots Preseason Games on The CW Providence »