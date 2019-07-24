Patriots return to work, preparing for Thursday’s training camp

FOXBORO, MA (WPRI) – Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addressed the media Wednesday before training camp kicks off on Thursday. Belichick is heading into his 20th season, and says he’s approaching this year the same way he approached every year: one day at a time.

With returning players and new additions to the roster, Belichick hopes to make progress everyday throughout camp.



Belichick added the format of the first couple days of camp will look similar to the practices during mini camp but believes that training camp is an essential part of the season to prepare. The team will host joint practices with the Lions and Titans leading up to the preseason games.