Patriots prepare to host Giants in final preseason game

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots will play their fourth and final preseason game Thursday night when they host the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium.

The big story of the week revolved around Patriots center David Andrews, who was hospitalized with blood clots in his lungs.

In his absence, Ted Karras will likely step in as the starting center, however, those attending the game should not expect to see any starters take the field on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Patriots reportedly acquired two more offensive linemen via trade-in former Arizona Cardinal Korey Cunningham and former Baltimore Raven Jermaine Eluemunor.

There will also be plenty of attention on the Patriots back-up quarterback position.

The Patriots have to cut their roster down to 53 players Saturday, so many players, including veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer, will be fighting for their jobs.

After Hoyer did not play a single snap in their game against the Carolina Panthers following Tom Brady’s appearance (A game also referred to as the “dress rehearsal”), will the Patriots keep Brian Hoyer on their 53-man roster? Or will they put all of the backup quarterback responsibilities on rookie Jarett Stidham?

Kickoff at Gillette Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. The game can be watched on The CW Providence.

