Patriots prep for another top defense in the Browns

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – The Patriots are above .500 for the first time this season after a 24-6 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

“We knew we had a good team all along. You kind of see that right now. We’re on a three-game winning streak. We’ve got to keep it going this weekend against a good Cleveland Browns team,” said Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.

The Panthers have one of the best defenses in the league, that is the same case this weekend against the Browns. Cleveland is second in sacks and third in yards allowed per game.

“They’ve held over half their teams to under 16 points, and the two guys on the edge, it’s hard to imagine them being better than what we saw last week, but they probably are. [Myles] Garrett’s about as good as they get. [Jadeveon] Clowney, we know what he is, so it starts there. They really do a good job defensively,” said Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Cleveland’s Myles Garrett leads the league in sacks.

“He’s as tough a matchup as there is in the league,” Belichick said of Garrett. “Power. Explosion. Speed. Instincts. He can do it all. He’s got a tremendous skillset. Smart player. Very instinctive player. Reacts extremely quickly.”

The Browns could be missing some key pieces come Sunday due to COVID-19. Star running back Nick Chubb is currently on the COVID-19 list. On top of that, according to Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, the team’s other top running back Kareem Hunt has been ruled out Sunday due to a calf injury.

“Still preparing for the starters. Whoever’s next is going to be next, but I’m still preparing for Nick Chubb,” said Godchaux.

Stopping the run is something captain and linebacker Dont’a Hightower said New England prides itself on.

“It’s going to be a battle of the trenches and I think the game’s probably going to be won there,” he said. “Reputation and intimidation only get you so far. All that stuff is cool, but at the end of the day, it comes down to game day. It comes down to execution.”

Offensively, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers said the Patriots need to be better.

“You know, this is kind of starting to get into the dog days now where the season starts to feel repetitive, feel long and everybody’s going out there, putting their pride aside, focusing on that one day at a time,” he said.

The Patriots are just a half game back of the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East. The Patriots look to continue their win streak this season and their home win streak against the Browns. The Patriots have won six-straight in Foxboro against Cleveland.

On the injury front, offensive lineman Trent Brown returned to practice on Wednesday after spending time on injured reserve. The Patriots now have 21 days to place him on the 53-man roster.

Former Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been on the radar in Foxboro. According to multiple reports, the Patriots are very interested in signing the wideout, though there has been no official word on any possible deal at this point on Wednesday afternoon.

This story will continue to be updated.