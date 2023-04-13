FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Who gets inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame this year is now up to fans.

The 2023 finalists are former head coach Bill Parcells, linebacker Mike Vrabel and offensive lineman Logan Mankins, the team announced Thursday.

Fans have until May 2 to go to the Patriots’ website and vote for which former player or coach among the three should get in.

Parcells coached the Patriots from 1993 to 1997, leading the team to two playoff berths, which were few and far between before the Brady-Belichick era. In his final year, the Patriots reached the Super Bowl for the second time but fell to the Green Bay Packers. Parcells was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

Vrabel is described as “one of the most versatile linebackers” the team’s ever had. He played a crucial role in helping the team win its first three Super Bowls, and even caught 10 touchdown passes during his career in New England from 2001 through 2009. Vrabel retired with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2011. He’s now the head coach of the Tennessee Titans.

Mankins joined the team in 2005 and played in every game, including 17 playoff games, through 2014 season. He retired in 2015 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was named to seven total Pro Bowls, including six with the Patriots.

Defensive tackle Vince Wilfork was last year’s inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.