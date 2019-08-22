Patriots extend ‘Air Kraft’ deal with T.F. Green

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — For a third year, the New England Patriots will park their plane for free at T.F. Green Airport, in exchange for advertising provided by the NFL team.

The Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC) board unanimously approved the deal at its meeting Thursday morning.

In return for waived fees at T.F. Green, the Patriots will provide the airport with marketing, including in-stadium banners, logo rights, and digital, radio, and social media ads.

According to RIAC, the agreement was worth an estimated $969,000 in advertisements in 2017 and $1.04 million in 2018.

In May, the Patriots unveiled the addition of a sixth Lombardi trophy decal on the plane, dubbed “Air Kraft,” celebrating the team’s most recent Super Bowl victory.