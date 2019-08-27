Patriots’ David Andrews hospitalized, may miss entire season

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 03: David Andrews #60 of the New England Patriots celebrates a touchdown by teammate Sony Michel (not pictured) in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — New England Patriots’ David Andrews has been hospitalized, putting his entire season in jeopardy, according to a report from The Athletic.

Andrews was hospitalized Monday with blood clots in his lungs. He is expected to miss a significant amount of time as he recovers.

Sources: Patriots center David Andrews hospitalized with blood clots, season in jeopardy https://t.co/3Iash2aJ6q — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 26, 2019

The former Georgia Bulldog has been the full-time center for the Patriots since 2016. He was named co-captain of the team in 2017 and has started every regular game and all three postseason games for the Patriots in 2018.

Ted Karras will presumably fill in for Andrews as he receives treatment.

Andrews is signed with the Patriots through 2020.