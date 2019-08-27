Patriots’ David Andrews hospitalized, may miss entire season

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — New England Patriots’ David Andrews has been hospitalized, putting his entire season in jeopardy, according to a report from The Athletic.
Andrews was hospitalized Monday with blood clots in his lungs. He is expected to miss a significant amount of time as he recovers.
The former Georgia Bulldog has been the full-time center for the Patriots since 2016. He was named co-captain of the team in 2017 and has started every regular game and all three postseason games for the Patriots in 2018.
Ted Karras will presumably fill in for Andrews as he receives treatment.
Andrews is signed with the Patriots through 2020.