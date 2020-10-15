New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

Patriots’ Newton, Gilmore return, putting both on track to play

New England Patriots

by: KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports Writer

Posted: / Updated:

FOXBORO, Mass. (AP) — Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore returned to practice for the first time since testing positive for the coronavirus, putting both players on track to be in the lineup when New England hosts Denver on Sunday.

Newton, who missed New England’s loss at Kansas City after his Oct. 2 positive test, was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. Gilmore was activated from the list Thursday, following his Oct. 7 positive test. Practice squad player Bill Murray also returned from the COVID list Thursday.

Defensive tackle Byron Cowart is the only Patriots player currently still on the list. He tested positive on Oct. 11.

According to the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, a player who tests positive can return after 10 days have passed since their initial positive test or following two consecutive negative virus tests 24 hours apart.

Gilmore’s return to action wouldn’t be good news for a Denver passing offense that ranks 27th in the NFL, averaging 214 yards per game. The Broncos also have also thrown six interceptions in 2020, the third most in the league behind only Philadelphia (nine) and Minnesota (seven).

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was noncommittal when asked Thursday about the likelihood of Newton and Gilmore being ready to play this weekend.

“We’ll have to see how it goes. We haven’t had an opportunity to do much in the last 10 days or so,” Belichick said. “That’s with everybody, it’s not specific to any one individual player. But just in general, we’ve talked about getting back into things and evaluating as we go.”

The Game’s on 12!

12 Sports is your source for in-depth Patriots coverage on-air, online, and in the WPRI 12 app.

New England Nation: 11:30 a.m. Sunday on Fox Providence
Game Day Live: Noon on the WPRI 12 Facebook page
Kickoff: 1 p.m. on WPRI 12
Patriots Wrap: 11:15 p.m. on WPRI 12

 

More Patriots Coverage: New England Nation »

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/14/2020: Target 12's Tim White

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour