FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Red, white and blue are the only colors that will ever be donned by Devin McCourty in the NFL.

The 35-year-old safety, who was drafted by the Patriots in 2010 and has spent his entire career in New England, posted a video Friday announcing his retirement.

On hand to officially break the news was his twin brother Jason, who retired last year.

McCourty said hanging up his cleats was the best decision for him and his family and he’s excited about what’s to come. He hopes to follow in his brother’s footsteps and get into broadcasting.

“I’m hoping I get job offers after sitting down with THE Jason McCourty and talking about my future,” Devin joked. “I told my wife we’re about to cut all spending because as of March 15, we don’t have a job. We need to find a new job and that’s the plan.”

The Patriots tweeted a congratulations to McCourty, calling him “the ultimate leader.” He was a team captain for 12 of his 13 seasons in New England.

“As a Patriots fan, it’s always bittersweet to see such an iconic player announce his retirement,” Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said in a statement. “Through his individual performance and overall leadership, Devin has been such an important part of the success we have enjoyed over the past 13 seasons, including each of our last three Super Bowl championships.”

The team pointed out that McCourty has played 12,506 defensive snaps since he was drafted — more than any other player during that time frame. He started in all 205 games he played for the Patriots, which is good for third best in team history. His 24 postseason starts are the most among defensive players in the NFL and the fourth-most among all players. He’s also one of just eight players to start in five or more Super Bowls.

“It is a rare group of players who win games at a historic rate, exude team culture, lead, win awards, and win championships,” Head Coach Bill Belichick said. “And then there is Devin McCourty. Devin did all of those things as a player and more.”

“What I think of first when I think of Devin is the type of man he is, his character, his values and how high he raised the bar for spreading goodness and justice in the community,” Belichick added. “For 13 years, Devin made everyone in our organization feel better and be better because of who he is – a pillar of professionalism, unselfishness, work ethic, preparation, intelligence and performance. I am excited to see him bring those same traits to his next chapter and brighten the lives of even more people.”

Kraft also lauded McCourty’s hard work off the field.

“As great as his contributions were on the field, he made an even greater impact in the community, taking a leadership role in his advocacy for finding a cure for sickle cell anemia, effecting legislative change for criminal justice reform, and championing countless other educational and economical advancement initiatives,” Kraft said. “We couldn’t have asked for a better leader and ambassador, both on and off the field.”

The team said it plans to hold a press conference with McCourty at the Patriots Hall of Fame on March 14.