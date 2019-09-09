Kyle Van Noy, wife welcome first child amid Patriots’ season opener

New England Patriots middle linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) smiles walking on the field against the Detroit Lions during an NFL preseason football game in Detroit, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — As his teammates celebrated their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on banner night, New England Patriot Kyle Van Noy celebrated a win of his own.

The linebacker and his wife Marissa welcomed their first child into the world: Trae Van Noy.

“Last night was incredible!” Van Noy tweeted Monday morning. “We welcomed a young king into the world! Trae Ledgend Van Noy!!!!!! Mom is doing great. We appreciate all the love and prayers.”

Despite being inactive Sunday night, Van Noy still made sure he was well informed with how his teammates were doing in Foxboro.

“Hell yeahhh I’m watching!!!!! Let’s gooooooo!!!!!” He tweeted Sunday night around game time.

Van Noy continued to tweet throughout the game, cheering his teammates on from the metaphorical sideline.

The Patriots beat the Steelers 33-3 and will take on the Miami Dolphins next Sunday.