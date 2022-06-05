FOXBORO, Mass., (WPRI) — Hundreds of people gathered at Gillette Stadium today to shave their heads, raising money for kids with cancer.

The 13th Annual “One Mission Buzz Off” was held in Foxboro today, benefiting programs at Boston Children’ s Hospital, The Jimmy Fund Clinic at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Tomorrow Fund Clinic at Hasbro Children ‘s Hospital.

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon was in attendance, shaving the heads of some of the top fundraisers.

Since 2009, One Mission has raised more than $14.6 Million dollars and has brought support to over 37,000 patients fighting cancer and their families.

For more information on One Mission, you can click here.