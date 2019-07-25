Fans excited as Patriots prepare to open training camp

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Anticipation has filled the air for fans waiting for the New England Patriots to begin training camp at Gillette Stadium Thursday morning.

The defending Super Bowl champions will unveil their latest Super Bowl banner in September, but are now turning the page to the 2019 season. This will be their first year without legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski, one of quarterback Tom Brady’s favorite weapons who retired in March.

The team recently announced training camp practices free and open to the public as well as family-friendly fan experiences to engage in at Gillette Stadium.

Many fans lined up hours before the gates were set to open at 8 a.m. fighting to get the best seats in the house.

Fans already lined up for start of @Patriots training camp! One tells me she’s been here since 2am…6 hours before gates open! Live coverage on @wpri12 and @FOXProvidence throughout the morning! pic.twitter.com/bQhg8mXm6m — Eric Halperin- WPRI (@EricHalperinTV) July 25, 2019

“Growing up a huge Patriots fan from my dad. He knows about them, seen every single game, hasn’t missed one. Got to keep the tradition, come every year,” said one young fan. “Learned the first year, got to be here early if you want to get a good seat.”

An important reminder to fans planning to attend training camp that the NFL and the Patriots have a clear bag policy in effect that lists prohibited items.

A metal detector and organized booth with security and team officials are set up prior to entering training camp entrance near the Dana Farber House on the southern side of Patriot Place.

It’s been more than five months since the latest championship parade drove through the streets of downtown Boston featuring an epic celebration with players and fans.

Patriots veterans reported back to work Wednesday and it was business as usual for head coach Bill Belichick and the team.

Brady and coach Belichick enter year 20 in New England and fans hope they can continue to watch them win for years to come.