Elections Coverage on WPRI.com
New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

Court date rescheduled for Patriots’ Chung on drug charge

New England Patriots

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung is not expected to appear in court on a cocaine possession charge until after the current regular National Football League season ends.

A grand jury in New Hampshire indicted the 32-year-old Chung in August. A prosecutor said members of the Meredith, New Hampshire, police department were called to his residence in June and obtained evidence leading to the felony drug charge. He’s pleaded not guilty.

Court paperwork says an appearance scheduled for this month was rescheduled for Jan. 3, 2020, to allow more time for both sides to exchange information relevant to a possible resolution of the case. A trial date was scheduled for March.

Chung has been a major contributor on defense to three of the Patriots’ six Super Bowl championships. He just returned to the team last week after an injury.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com