Coming off tough loss, Patriots prepare for Texans

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots will look to get back in the win column this week as they head down to Houston to face the 1-3 Texans.

It’s another battle of rookie quarterbacks. Davis Mills was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Texans.

The Buffalo Bills just shut out Houston 40-0 last Sunday. So far, the team’s only win this season is a come-from-behind victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Patriots shocked fans Tuesday when they traded four-time Pro Bowl player and veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

The cornerback was traded to the Carolina Panthers for a 2023 six-round draft pick. His departure opens up more cap space for the Patriots after they spent millions of dollars in the offseason on free agents.

The Patriots also picked up linebacker Jamie Collins who was released from the Detroit Lions this season. Collins is heading into his third stint with the Patriots.

The Patriots are facing some major offensive line issues. Four of their five starters didn’t practice for three days this week.

Right tackle Trent Brown is still dealing with a calf injury and Isaiah Wynn and Mike Onwenu were both placed on the COVID-19 list.

On top of that, rookie quarterback Mac Jones was sacked four times against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Below are some notes and quotes to get you ready for kickoff:

Notes:

OT Trent Brown, OG Shaq Mason and CB Shaun Wade have all been ruled out for Sunday’s game due to various injuries.

LB Kyle Van Noy was limited at practice due to a groin injury.

Kicker Nick Folk was limited at practice due to a knee injury.

Former Patriot turned Texan RB Rex Burkhead has been ruled out for Sunday’s game due to a hip injury.

Former Patriot turned Texan WR Danny Amendola was limited at practice due to a thigh injury. It’s unclear whether he will be cleared to play against his former team.

Quotes:

Bill Belichick on whether Jamie Collins will play on Sunday: “We’ll see. I think that really depends really on how things go today, and then we’ll talk about the roster and all that after today’s practice and tomorrow.”

Mac Jones on if it’s been hard to shake off the losses: “You can play well or play not well, but you just need to score one more point than the other team. When we do that, I think we’ll feel good about it and feel good about the progress.”

Matt Judon on preparing for the Texans: “The energy is high, we’re not getting down on ourselves, we’re not moping, we’re not dragging our feet and our arms. We’re getting right after it. We know what our record is but we know what we have in the locker room.”