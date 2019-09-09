Patriots, Brown make 1-year, $15M deal official

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Tom Brady and the New England Patriots’ passing attack got back to business Sunday night, racking up 341 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-3 rout of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While it seems like the team has all the offensive firepower it needs, another All-Pro weapon will join the ranks this week.

Over the weekend, the Patriots scooped up former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown after he was released by the Oakland Raiders. The two sides reportedly agreed on a one-year, $15 million contract, which was made official on Monday.

Brown gets $10 million guaranteed and the team added a $20 million option for the 2020 season.

While Brown has had some disciplinary issues in his nine seasons with Pittsburgh and a short stint in Oakland, his new teammates, coaches and fans are excited to see him get acclimated to the “Patriot Way.”

“It’s going to be fun. He’s an explosive player,” WR Julian Edelman said. “Any time you can add a dynamic playmaker to your team, we’re happy to have him.”

“I’ve been a fan of AB since I’ve been in college. Always looked up to him, watched YouTube videos of him,” WR Phillip Dorsett said. “I’m looking forward to learning from him.”

With the contract signed, Brown will be eligible to play in Week 2 as the Patriots travel south to take on the Miami Dolphins.

The team had to clear a roster spot to make room for Brown but wound up releasing three players on Monday: TE Lance Kendricks, DB Obi Melifonwu, and practice squad TE Stephen Anderson.