Andy Gresh joins Morey Hershgordon to preview Week 4: Bucs at Patriots

(WPRI) – New England Nation analyst Andy Gresh joins Morey Hershgordon to discuss the big Week 4 matchup between Tom Brady’s Buccaneers and the Patriots.

Brady will play his former team for the first time since his departure after the 2019 season. Gresh and Morey talk about what it will take for the Patriots to overcome the reigning Super Bowl Champions. They also talk about what the environment will be like in Foxboro and what they predict the interactions will be like between Brady and his former head coach Bill Belichick.