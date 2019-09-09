An alternative route to Gillette Stadium for Patriots fans

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Planning on going to a New England Patriots game this season? Sick of sitting in traffic while driving in or getting out?

An easy solution: Take the MBTA from Providence to Gillette Stadium.

Train service begins in Providence (no longer T.F. Green Airport in Warwick), with stops in South Attleboro, Attleboro, Mansfield, before arriving at Gillette in Foxboro.

Total travel time from Providence is approximately 65-minutes and costs $20 per person round trip.

One fan, Dylan Smith of Warwick, said being able to attend Sunday’s game and watch the banner drop is a “bucket list” item.

He was excited to check it off.

“That is why we are doing this, we have to see the banner drop. I have never seen the banner drop in person,” he said.

Fans of the train spoke with Eyewitness News about the elimination of the Warwick stop and many are disappointed.

Pete Sheridan of Warwick is one of those riders.

“I just feel that the people from the southern part of the state should have the opportunity to go there,” Sheridan said. “It’s right on Jefferson Blvd. it’s easy to access.”

Eyewitness News reporter Torry Gaucher found one lucky man heading to his first Patriots game.

Alexander Galinelli of Warren won the Myra Kraft Community MVP Award.

“That award represents my years of volunteerism in the fire service and in the military,” Galinelli said.

Galinelli also had the chance to meet the man himself: Robert Kraft.

Alexander Galinelli alongside Patriot’s owner Robert Kraft at the Myra Kraft Community MVP Award ceremony.

“They sent me two complimentary tickets come to season-opening, which I have never been to a game,” he said.

Galinelli joined the fire service at age 16, then spent four years in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.

“When I came back (from the war) I stayed as a volunteer (in the fire service),” he said. “I went up through the ranks, lieutenant, assistant chief, then chief of the department. I was chief of the Central Fire Department in Warren for 30-years.”

Galinelli recently retired 18 months ago. Kraft also awarded Galinelli’s fire station in Warren with $10,000 donation.

Train service to Gillette also includes a northern route from Boston to the stadium.