Watch Patriots preseason games on The CW Providence

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — This Thursday night, the New England Patriots will play the first of four preseason games as they get ready to defend their title.
All four games will air on our sister station The CW Providence.
The team is in Detroit this week holding joint practices with Matt Patricia’s Lions ahead of their exhibition.
In Week 2, the Patriots will travel to Tennessee to take on Mike Vrabel’s Titans, and the final two preseason games will be at Gillette Stadium against the Carolina Panthers and the New York Giants.
Patriots Preseason Schedule:
- Thursday, Aug. 8: Patriots @ Lions – 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 17: Patriots @ Titans – 7 p.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 22: Patriots vs. Panthers – 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 29: Patriots vs. Giants – 7:30 p.m.