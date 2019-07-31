Tom Brady talks at day six of Patriots training camp

FOXBORO, MA (WPRI) — On day six of training camp, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady spoke to the media for the first time. Brady turns 42 on Saturday, and is entering the final year of his contract.

“We’re all day-to-day if you think about it. None of us are really promised anything,” said Brady. “I’m trying to do the best I can do today and just let those things sort themselves out.”

Brady also spoke on the retirement of Rob Gronkowski and assimilating new players into their system.

“To replace great players, it’s not like you just pick another one off the tight end tree. You can’t just go out back. You’ve got to find guys that come in and want to put the work in and want to try and contribute. “