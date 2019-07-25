The past is the past: Super Bowl Champs kick off training camp with a new season in front of them

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Football season is officially back in Foxboro. The New England Patriots completed the first day of their 2019 Training Camp Thursday.

Tom Brady arrived to a standing ovation when he took the field to begin his 20th season in the NFL. He was a full participant in drills with the quarterbacks including 2018 backup Brian Hoyer and 2019 draft pick Jarrett Stidham.

Last year practice squad QB Danny Etling is working with the WR core. No shot for him to make the team as QB with Jarrett Stidham in the mix. #Patriots — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) July 25, 2019

Last year’s practice squad quarterback Danny Etling worked out with the wide receiver group. If he wants any chance to make the team, it’ll have to be with the receivers and or with the special teams unit.

Julian Edelman is on the field despite not practicing pic.twitter.com/vtLJJjQZYg — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) July 25, 2019

Training Camp is back in Foxboro. Julian Edelman on the field despite a thumb injury. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/6XoJbVhjDu — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) July 25, 2019

Julian Edelman was also present Thursday despite a broken thumb that will sideline him for a few weeks.

The defending Super Bowl champions will unveil their latest Super Bowl banner in September but are now turning the page to the 2019 season. This will be their first year without legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski, one of quarterback Tom Brady’s favorite weapons who retired in March.

The team recently announced training camp practices free and open to the public as well as family-friendly fan experiences to engage in at Gillette Stadium.