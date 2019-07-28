Rookies speak to media for first time at Patriots training camp

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Veteran Defensive End Michael Bennett made his debut at camp today. Bennett missed the first three days of camp due to personal reasons.

He addressed the media saying he wants to work even harder for Coach Belichick, because his understanding of his family situation letting Bennett miss practice. Bennett had an impressive first day by dominating the second team offensive line during 11 on 11 drills.



The rookies spoke with the media for the first time this week. Wide receiver N’Keal Harry said he’s improving everyday, and he’s been trying to learn as much as he can from Tom Brady. Harry is the first receiver drafted in the first round during Belichick’s 20 years as head coach.