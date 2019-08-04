Reports: Tom Brady, Patriots agree on 2 year extension

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2016 file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. A lot has happened in the first month of the season since Tom Brady began his four-game suspension. He is eligible to return to the […]

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — According to reports, the New England Patriots and Tom Brady have come to terms on a two year extension.

The deal will keep Brady under center for the Pats through the 2021 season.

According to ESPN, he will make $23 million this year. That’s eight million more than last year and will make him the sixth highest paid player in the league.

Sources say the deal will be adjusted each year that Brady continues to play.

The deal comes just one Day after Brady celebrated his 42nd birthday.