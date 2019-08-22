Patriots set to host Carolina Panthers in preseason game 3

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – The New England Patriots will hit the field at Gillette Stadium Thursday night for the first time since their playoff win over the Los Angeles Chargers in January.

The Super Bowl champion Patriots will host Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers at 7:30 p.m. It can be watched on CW-Providence.

Eyewitness News will be live in Foxboro beginning at 5 p.m. looking ahead to the game as the Patriots will need to win to improve to 3-0 in the 2019 preseason.

Quarterback Tom Brady is expected to make his preseason debut. Several other starters are expected to play as well, as the third preseason game is generally regarded as a dress rehearsal for the regular season.

After two weeks of being on the road for joint practices in Detroit and Nashville, the Patriots are happy to be home where they’ll remain for the next three weeks.

With the regular season fast approaching, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will continue to monitor several positional battles including at receiver.

With the additions of Josh Gordon and Demaryius Thomas to the active roster, there is a long jam at the position.