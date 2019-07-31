Patriots put pads back on for Wednesday practice

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — After having Tuesday off, the Patriots returned to the practice field for day six of training camp. It was hot and humid as the team held their first padded practice since Sunday, with Patrick Chung back in a red non-contact jersey.

Various college coaches from around New England attended practice on Wednesday including Harvard and Holy Cross.

Tom Brady is expected to address the media at some point this week.

Back at training camp! Pads back on and it is STEAMY. Tom Brady won’t talk today. Hopefully tomorrow. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/QeUmrY2m6m — Ruthie Polinsky (@ruthiepolinsky) July 31, 2019

