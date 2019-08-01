Patriots enter week 2 of training camp

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The New England Patriots took the practice field Thursday morning for day 7 of training camp.

Head coach Bill Belichick said the team will begin to focus on situational football with one week to go until their first preseason game in Detroit. He spoke about a number of topics including Isaiah Wynn’s progress and the uncertainty surrounding the left tackle position, Stephon Gilmore’s continued dominance, and Josh Gordon’s suspension.

Regarding his offensive line and who will man left tackle, Belichick said, “We have a lot of things we need to work in every area of the team. I wouldn’t say I feel good about anything, or feel bad about it.”

Wynn, a 2018 first-round pick who missed all of last season with an Achilles injury, got reps with the first-team offense during the walkthrough portion of practice.

Officially the beginning of Week 2 of #Patriots training camp.



Belichick says his team will start focusing more on situational football. pic.twitter.com/7imwYBPLyY — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) August 1, 2019

When asked about Gordon’s status, Belichick quickly said, “We have nothing to do with Josh Gordon. He’s suspended. You’d have to talk to the league.”

Tight end Lance Kendricks was not on the field after leaving Wednesday’s practice early and Rex Burkhead was limited. Safety Patrick Chung continued to wear a red non-contact jersey as he works his way back from an injury.

Friday’s practice will be the final in Foxboro for the foreseeable future. The team will have the day off on Saturday before traveling to Detroit on Sunday. They’ll practice with the Lions on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday leading up to Thursday’s preseason opener at Ford Field.

