NFL conditionally reinstates Patriots WR Josh Gordon

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Complete Coverage - Championship Chase: Little League World Series

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has conditionally reinstated Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon.

Commissioner Roger Goodell notified Gordon on Friday that on Sunday, Gordon can rejoin the team for meetings and conditioning and individual workouts. After that, according to a league statement, “Subject to appropriate progress on clinical care and other arrangements, he will be permitted to participate in team activities, including practice.”

But Gordon is barred from next Thursday’s game because of a lack of sufficient conditioning and practice time.

Gordon had been suspended indefinitely since December 2018 for violations of the league’s substance abuse policy.

New England has been struck by a series of injuries at the position this preseason. But there are no guarantees Gordon can help the team given his history of suspensions.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams