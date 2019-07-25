Fans excited as Patriots hit the field for training camp

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Football season is officially back in Foxboro. The New England Patriots completed the first day of their 2019 Training Camp Thursday.

Tom Brady arrived to a standing ovation when he took the field to begin his 20th season in the NFL. He was a full participant in drills with the quarterbacks including 2018 backup Brian Hoyer and 2019 draft pick Jarrett Stidham.

Last year’s practice squad quarterback Danny Etling worked out with the wide receiver group. If he wants any chance to make the team, it’ll have to be with the receivers and or with the special teams unit.

Yianni Kourakis – WPRI & Morey Hershgordon – WPRI recap the first day of Patriots training camp. #NENation Posted by WPRI 12 on Thursday, July 25, 2019

Julian Edelman was also present Thursday despite a broken thumb that will sideline him for a few weeks.

Training Camp is back in Foxboro. Julian Edelman on the field despite a thumb injury. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/6XoJbVhjDu — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) July 25, 2019

Q: Donta, do you enjoy training camp?



A: “I’d be lying if I said I enjoy it.” #Patriots pic.twitter.com/vh4MVp0TzL — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) July 25, 2019

The defending Super Bowl champions will unveil their latest Super Bowl banner in September but are now turning the page to the 2019 season. This will be their first year without legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski, one of quarterback Tom Brady’s favorite weapons who retired in March.

The team recently announced training camp practices free and open to the public as well as family-friendly fan experiences to engage in at Gillette Stadium.

Many fans lined up hours before the gates were set to open at 8 a.m. fighting to get the best seats in the house.

Fans already lined up for start of @Patriots training camp! One tells me she’s been here since 2am…6 hours before gates open! Live coverage on @wpri12 and @FOXProvidence throughout the morning! pic.twitter.com/bQhg8mXm6m — Eric Halperin- WPRI (@EricHalperinTV) July 25, 2019

“Growing up a huge Patriots fan from my dad. He knows about them, seen every single game, hasn’t missed one. Got to keep the tradition, come every year,” said one young fan. “Learned the first year, got to be here early if you want to get a good seat.”

An important reminder to fans planning to attend training camp – the NFL and the Patriots have a clear bag policy You’ll also want to check the list of prohibited items. You’ll also need to go through a metal detector prior to entering training camp entrance near the Dana Farber House on the southern side of Patriot Place.