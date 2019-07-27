Brady back on the field for day 3 of training camp

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Patriots strapped on their pads for the first time of training camp Saturday morning. After what seems to be a rest day on Friday, Tom Brady was a full participant on Saturday.

Nick Caserio spoke to the media prior to practice and touched on a number of things, including the Rodney Harrison Hall of Fame honor. After being blocked by the Patriots from interviewing for the Houston Texans General Manager job, Caserio was peppered with questions surrounding his current situation. He repeatedly emphasized he is happy in New England and, in true Bill Belichick fashion, hopes to do the best job that he can to help the football team win.

Running back Sony Michel is also off of the PUP list and returned to the field on Saturday. After missing the first two days of practice, David Andrews was present, but was not a full participant.