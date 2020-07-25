NEN XTRA – Receivers

For two decades, the Patriots have entered training camp with their quarterback position locked and sealed. There’s never been a QB battle and there’s never been any question marks about what kind of production they would get out of that spot. There was no debate.

In 2020, it looks a little bit different in Foxboro. Not only because there won’t be any preseason games, but there isn’t anybody with a QB1 marked next to their name. And without a preseason game to gauge that, a lot of us won’t know until that person takes the first snap of the season in September.