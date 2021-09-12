NEN Social Blitz: Pats breakout star, expectations for Mac Jones and Jonnu Smith

(WPRI) – The New England Nation panel answers you questions and comments from social media about the Patriots in this week’s Social Blitz.

Want to see your name on TV? Tweet at @MHershgordon, @RosieLangello, @TaylorMBegley, and @TheRealGresh and use the hashtag #NENation. Viewers can also follow our New England Nation Facebook page and write in there.

To watch more segments from the show, click here.