New England Nation - NFL Patriots coverage on WPRI 12 | WPRI.com

The Game's on WPRI 12: Kickoff 4:25 p.m. | New England Nation Game Breakdown on WPRI.com & WPRI 12

New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

NEN Social Blitz: Pats breakout star, expectations for Mac Jones and Jonnu Smith

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WPRI) – The New England Nation panel answers you questions and comments from social media about the Patriots in this week’s Social Blitz.

Want to see your name on TV? Tweet at @MHershgordon, @RosieLangello, @TaylorMBegley, and @TheRealGresh and use the hashtag #NENation. Viewers can also follow our New England Nation Facebook page and write in there.

To watch more segments from the show, click here.

THE GAME’S ON 12!

New England Nation is your source for complete Patriots coverage, getting you ready for every game with exclusive insight and analysis, the latest headlines, and interviews with the players and coaches.

Watch: 11:30 a.m. Sunday on FOX Providence
Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. on WPRI 12
Patriots Wrap: 11:45 p.m. on WPRI 12

More Patriots Coverage: New England Nation »

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com