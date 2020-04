PROVIDENCE (WPRI) - A busy Spring keeps getting busier for David Cox and his staff. On Friday, Rhode Island landed its fourth commitment in the last month when Norance Tres Berry, a 3-star recruit from Cleveland, TN verbally committed to play for the Rams.

“It feels great,” Berry told Eyewitness Sports shortly after making the announcement on his social media pages. “I’m just excited to see what me and the team can do this year.”