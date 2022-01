CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) -- Several hundred people gathered outside the Attorney General's Office in Cranston on Saturday, calling for tougher charges in a tragic New Year's Day crash.

17-year-old Olivia Passaretti was driving home when her car was hit by Aramis Segura, 30, who is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, driving to endanger resulting in death, obstruction of justice, and operating on a suspended license.