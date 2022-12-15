BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will serve as the next president of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) after his second term in office ends.

Baker, who declined to run for a third term, will start the new position in March 2023, according to a statement from the NCAA.

Baker played on the men’s basketball team at Harvard University and his wife was a collegiate gymnast at Northwestern. Two of Baker’s three children are also former college athletes.

Current NCAA President Dr. Mark Emmert announced in April he would be stepping down after 12 years in the position.