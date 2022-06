SMITHFIELD (WPRI) – Bryant men’s lacrosse coach Mike Pressler is retiring after 16 years with the Bulldogs and 37 years in the sport, a source tells Sports Director Morey Hershgordon. It has since been confirmed by Bryant’s lacrosse program.

Pressler led Bryant for 16 years. 6 NCAA Tourney appearances, 153-103 record.



In 37 years of college lacrosse, Pressler won 382 games, 8th all-time. @wpri12 https://t.co/HN3s3P1T7T — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) June 3, 2022

Pressler led Bryant to six NCAA Tournament appearances. His 382 wins ranks eighth all time in college lacrosse.