PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Danny Wolf and Bez Mbeng scored 16 points apiece to lead Yale to an 80-70 victory over Brown on Tuesday night.

Wolf added 10 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks for the Bulldogs (10-6, 1-0 Ivy League). Mbeng added six rebounds and five assists. Nick Townsend finished 5 of 8 from the floor to finish with 11 points.

Kino Lilly Jr. finished with 23 points and four assists for the Bears (4-12, 0-1). Nana Owusu-Anane added 14 points and 11 rebounds for Brown. In addition, Aaron Cooley finished with 13 points and two steals.