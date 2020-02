KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Tyrese Martin had 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead Rhode Island to a 73-55 win over Saint Joseph’s. Myles Douglas led the Hawks on Saturday with 10 points. Fatts Russell had 18 points and six rebounds for Rhode Island, which earned its sixth straight home victory and bounced back from a loss to No. 6 Dayton that snapped a 10-game winning streak.