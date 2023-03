WILMINGTON, Del. (WPRI) – The URI women defeated George Washington 68-56 in the Atlantic 10 tournament quarterfinals Friday night, marking the program’s first postseason win since 2016.

FINAL: #URI knock off George Washington 68-56



The Rams almost laying an egg late in the game, but they survive. First postseason win since 2016.



Sophie Phillips led the way with 17 points.



The Rams will face the winner of St. Louis/St. Joe’s tomorrow at 1 pm. — Aniekan Okon 🇳🇬 (@aniekan_okon_) March 4, 2023

The Lady Rams entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed after clinching a share of their first-ever regular season conference title.

URI will play No. 3 Saint Louis in the semifinal round Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.