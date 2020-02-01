URI wins eighth straight game, 87-75 over VCU

Kingston, RI (WPRI) — The URI Rams completed the regular season sweep over VCU with an 87-75 win over VCU on Friday night. Fatts Russell poured in 30 points, Tyrese Martin added 18 points, Jeff Dowtin with 17.
The Rams host UMass on Tuesday.
