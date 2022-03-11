SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — David Cox’s tenure as head coach of the URI Rams has come to a end.

12 Sports has confirmed Cox will not return to the program next season.

His departure follows an unceremonious exit from the Atlantic 10 Tournament and the Rams’ second straight sub-.500 season.

Cox was named head coach in spring 2018 after Dan Hurley left to take the helm at UConn.

In his four seasons with URI, Cox amassed a 64-55 overall record and a 34-36 conference record, with no NCAA or NIT tournament appearances.

Head coach David Cox fielded questions about his future after @RhodyMBB blew a 15-point lead in the 2nd round of the #A10MBB tournament, losing to Richmond 64-59. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/V6HMW83vXi — Taylor Begley (@taylormbegley) March 11, 2022

