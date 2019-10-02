Live Now /
URI Men’s Basketball aiming for NCAA Tournament in 2019-2020

The URI men’s basketball team returns all five starters to the 2019-2020 squad. Head Coach David Cox now in his second year as the head man hopes to lead his team of veterans and newcomers back to the NCAA Tournament. The team features an older, more experienced roster with a lot of talent and depth headlined by seniors Jeff Dowtin, and Cyril Langevine, as well as junior Fatts Russel.

Last season, the Rams upset No. 1 seed VCU and fell to St. Bonaventure in the A-10 Semifinals, missing the Tournament for the first time in three years.

