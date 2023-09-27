SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The college basketball season begins in just over a month and both University of Rhode Island programs are excited at the opportunity a new season brings.

The URI men are coming off a tough rebuilding year under new head coach Archie Miller – finishing second to last in the Atlantic 10 with a 5-13 conference record.

“We didn’t get the job done last year and I feel like my play, personally, wasn’t at the highest level as I could have been at,” said sophomore guard Brandon Weston. “I’m really coming to make a statement for real this year.”

It was a successful season on the women’s side. The Lady Rams won their first Atlantic 10 regular season title since 1996. But with the loss of some key seniors, Rhody is embracing a new style this upcoming season.

“Obviously, we lost a lot of three point shooting in Dolly [Cairns], Emmi [Rinat], and Emma [Squires],” said junior guard Sophie Phillips. “We’re obviously looking to continue that, but it’s gonna be a little different. We just have a little bit more speed athleticism this year. We’re looking to just go faster, play faster, get more shots up.”

Players were at the Ryan Center Wednesday putting together some video elements for the arena video boards and other interactive devices.