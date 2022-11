KINGSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – The Archie Miller era at URI started with a 67-62 loss to Quinnipiac on Monday night.

The Rams welcome back-to-back Sun Belt champion Texas State to the Ryan Center on Saturday afternoon, looking for a bounce-back win. Eliminating turnovers and maximizing second-chance opportunities are two areas Rhody will look to improve on in its second game.